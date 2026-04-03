Storm Alert! Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Today & Tomorrow: Check Which States Are on IMD's High-Alert List

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert as a developing storm system over Rajasthan is set to impact large parts of north India. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rainfall are likely to sweep across Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi in the coming hours, with the system expected to move eastward.

Officials have also warned of strong winds reaching up to 70 kmph and isolated hailstorm activity in some areas.

When and Where Storms will Hit ?

According to IMD, Rajasthan is likely to face the brunt of the storm between 3 PM and 8 PM, while Haryana (4 PM–9 PM), Punjab (5 PM–11 PM), and Delhi (6 PM–10 PM) are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and possible hailstorms on April 3 and 4.

Conditions may briefly stabilise on April 5 and 6, but thunderstorm activity is likely to resume between April 7 and 8.

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Meteorologists have warned of strong winds ranging between 40 and 70 kmph, along with moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms.

In the past 24 hours, hailstorm activity has been recorded in parts of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra.

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Heavy rainfall ranging between 7 to 11 cm has also been reported in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, indicating an active weather pattern across regions.

Delhi Sees Dust Storm, Rain Likely Later

Delhi woke up to hazy conditions on Friday after a dust storm swept across the capital, reducing visibility and affecting commuters.

While cooler winds brought temperatures down to around 21°C, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain later in the day, with maximum temperatures expected to touch 33°C.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the weekend, warning of lightning, gusty winds of up to 30–40 kmph and a slight dip in temperatures.

Next Week Forecast

IMD’s forecast suggests that unstable weather conditions will persist over the next few days.

April 5 is likely to see continued thunderstorms and rain, followed by relatively calmer weather on April 6. However, storm activity is expected to return on April 7 and 8.

Maharashtra to See Similar Weather Shift

IMD has also warned of thunderstorms across parts of Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Konkan-Goa region.

Light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated locations.

In Pune, partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms are likely till April 4, after which temperatures may rise again, reaching up to 37–38°C.

Advisory for coastal regions

A caution has been issued for coastal Maharashtra, with squally winds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph over the Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period.