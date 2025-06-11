IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi To Suffer Continued Heatwave And High AQI

Delhi: Delhi and parts of northwest India have suffered boiling temperatures in the past few days. The temperature has reached 40 degrees Celsius in recent days.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above normal according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heatwaves To Continue

Due to the extreme heat and stalled southwest monsoon, heat waves are expected to continue over the next few days.

According to IMD, while the temperature touched 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, humidity levels were between 39 percent and 24 percent.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Maximum temperatures for the Delhiites are expected to revolve around 44 degrees Celsius offering no respite from the humid conditions. The minimum temperature might remain around 28 degrees Celsius. Amidst the heatwave today, IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi.

Clear skies and dusty winds are expected to raise the temperatures even further. People are advised to take precautionary measures to keep cool during this scorching heat.

Weather Over The Week

Southwest Monsoon had been moving earlier than the schedule but was stalled around May 29 due to the appearance of an abundance of dry air.

However, IMD's forecast suggests that monsoon will soon resume between June 12 and 18, which is expected to bring much-needed relief to central and eastern India.

Though some relief can be anticipated from June 12 onwards, IMD has warned of heatwaves in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan in the next few days.

Rainfall with isolated heavy showers will likely increase in southern and northeastern regions.

Air Quality In Delhi Still In Deterioration

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI), values range from 0-500.

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Tuesday did not just mark the maximum temperature and extreme heat waves for the city, it also witnessed persistent 'poor' AQI just after a brief moment of relief.

As per CPCB, Delhi's recorded AQI went from 220 on June 10 to 231 on June 11.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with prompt effect to curb rising pollution levels.