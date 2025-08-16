IMD Issues Orange Alert In 5 Districts Of Kerala, Yellow Alert For All Other Districts

Updated 16 August 2025 at 14:34 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Amid incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala on Saturday.
Orange alerts have been issued for the following districts:
August 16: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod
August 17: Kannur, Kasaragod
August 18: Kannur, Kasaragod
August 19: Kasaragod
Amid heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for all other districts in the state.
Yellow alerts have been issued for the following districts:
August 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad
August 17: Thrissur, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad
August 18: Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad
August 19: Kannur, Wayanad
August 20: Kasaragod, Kannur
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod until August 18 (Monday). The weather agency has forecast heavy rainfall over the next five days in the state.
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is predicted until August 20 for the state.
In response to the current weather conditions, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur district on Saturday.
Due to continuous heavy rainfall, water levels have risen in the state's rivers, and people living along riverbanks have been asked to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents. The administration has also urged people to stay away from rivers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 16 August 2025 at 14:34 IST