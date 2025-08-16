IMD Issues Orange Alert In 5 Districts Of Kerala, Yellow Alert For All Other Districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Amid incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala on Saturday.

Orange alerts have been issued for the following districts:

August 16: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 17: Kannur, Kasaragod

August 18: Kannur, Kasaragod

August 19: Kasaragod

Amid heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for all other districts in the state.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the following districts:

August 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

August 17: Thrissur, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad

August 18: Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad

August 19: Kannur, Wayanad

August 20: Kasaragod, Kannur

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod until August 18 (Monday). The weather agency has forecast heavy rainfall over the next five days in the state.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is predicted until August 20 for the state.

In response to the current weather conditions, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur district on Saturday.