Will The Scorching Surge Break Records? IMD Issues Red Alert As Severe Heatwave Grips North And Central India

New Delhi: A blistering and relentless heatwave has tightened its grip across vast swathes of Northern, Central, and adjoining Eastern India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an urgent severe heatwave warning.

Daytime temperatures have shattered seasonal norms, consistently crossing the 44°C to 46°C threshold in multiple states, pushing regional power grids to their absolute breaking points and triggering high-level public health emergencies.

Red Alerts Issued Across Multiple States

According to the IMD’s latest multi-hazard bulletin, a deadly combination of dry weather and scorching summer winds is projected to elevate temperatures by an additional 2°C to 3°C over the next 48 hours. The weather department has sounded maximum alerts for several high-risk zones.

IMD Severe Heatwave Warning Zone (May 24–29)

Northwest Plains: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi (NCR)

Advertisement

Central India: Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region

Western Frontier: West Rajasthan (Severe pockets expecting peak surge)

Advertisement

East Adjoining: Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Chhattisgarh

While the northern plains bake under direct sunlight, the IMD has also warned of "Warm Night" conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

This meteorological phenomenon prevents nighttime cooling, leaving citizens with little to no physical respite from the oppressive heat even after sunset.

Health Infrastructure and Wildlife Placed on High Alert

The humanitarian toll of the extreme weather has escalated rapidly. State governments have been forced to roll out immediate emergency interventions as heat-related illnesses spike.

Medical facilities across Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana have operationalised dedicated "Heat Stroke Management Units."

Emergency rooms report a significant influx of patients suffering from severe dehydration, heat exhaustion, and acute neurological stress.

In Bihar and surrounding sectors, district administrations have strictly altered or slashed school hours to keep children indoors during peak ultraviolet radiation windows.

Local bodies have been directed to distribute free Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and establish public drinking water stalls.

Power demand in major metros like Greater Hyderabad and New Delhi has surged to record-breaking megawatt levels due to nonstop air conditioning use.

In several rural distribution points, electricity staff have taken the extreme step of wrapping electrical transformers in wet gunny bags to prevent catastrophic grid meltdowns from overheating.