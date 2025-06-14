IMD Issues Red Alert for 5 Kerala Districts, Warns of Intense Rainfall in Karnataka Till June 17

The southwest monsoon has intensified once again over southern India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for several districts in Kerala and a widespread rainfall warning for Karnataka until June 17.

As per IMD, Kerala’s northern districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram—are under red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for six districts including Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, while yellow alerts are in place for Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The IMD said, “Heavy (7-11 cm), very heavy (12-20 cm), and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely over Kerala from June 14 to 17. Isolated heavy rain may continue on June 18.”

Karnataka Braces for Widespread Rainfall

Meanwhile, Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall across almost all districts through June 17, after a break in monsoon activity. Coastal areas like Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with sustained winds between 30 to 40 kmph, and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations.

In north interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall is also predicted, especially after reports of torrential showers in Hubballi and Hanashi village of Dharwad district. Waterlogging was observed in several areas, adding to public inconvenience.

The IMD stated that coastal and northern Karnataka would see "widespread" rainfall until June 17, while south interior Karnataka will have "fairly widespread" rain until June 14, followed by heavier showers from June 15 to 17.

Additional Weather Updates

Elsewhere in the country, heatwave conditions were reported in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Cities like Sri Ganganagar and Churu in Rajasthan recorded temperatures as high as 46.5°C, while Hoshangabad in MP touched 45.2°C, significantly above normal levels.

In addition to Kerala and Karnataka, heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and the northeastern states, among others.