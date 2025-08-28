IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts in Several Districts of Uttarakhand and Telangana

Weather Alert: According to the latest weather alerts from the Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand is under orange and yellow alert, while Telangana is placed under red alert due to heavy rainfall for the coming four to five days starting from August 28.

Yellow & Orange Alert in Uttarakhand

The IMD has cautioned of an orange alert for the districts of Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these regions. Moreover, a yellow alert warning with moderate rainfall has been issued for the areas of Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Almora, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat.

Very heavy to extremely intense spells of rain are expected today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to continue at certain isolated places till 1st September 2025.The probability of rainfall occurrence is very likely in up to 75% of isolated areas. The probability of occurrence of very intense to extremely intense spells of rain is likely in 75% of areas with 50-100 mm of rainfall per hour.

Red Alert in Telangana

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued across several districts in Telangana with a prediction of moderate thunderstorms. These areas include Hanamkonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal, where strong winds between 41 and 61 kmph are expected. With these heavy rains, storm winds between 62 and 87 kmph are expected in the Jagtial and Nizamabad districts of Telengana, whereas light showers are predicted for Hyderabad.

Heavy rainfall over Telangana is expected during the subsequent two days, and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka during the subsequent 6 days. Earlier, heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy rainfall and exceptionally heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Telangana.