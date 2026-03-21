IMD Warns of Fresh Wet Spell Across India; Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Likely to Hit Multiple States-Check Update

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting widespread thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple regions over the coming days.

In its latest weather bulletin, the agency indicated intensified weather activity in eastern, central, and northeastern parts of the country, with warnings of heavy rain, thundersqualls, and hailstorms.

According to the IMD, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness widespread rainfall between March 21 and 24, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on March 21. Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph are expected in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, while Odisha may experience winds gusting up to 70 kmph along with possible hailstorm activity.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on March 24. East and Central India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, are also expected to receive scattered rainfall accompanied by strong winds over the next few days.

Advertisement

Northwest India is set to experience a fresh wet spell, with light to moderate rainfall and snowfall forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 23. East Uttar Pradesh may witness fairly widespread rainfall with gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, IMD Scientist Akhil Shrivastava said, "A large-scale thunderstorm activity is currently being witnessed across India. In Delhi, rainfall activity occurred yesterday, resulting in a significant drop in maximum temperatures. Our forecast indicates that similar intermittent rainfall activity is likely to occur during the evening hours today. However, this activity is expected to subside in Delhi starting tomorrow, with the probability of rain decreasing from tomorrow onwards."

Advertisement

"While conditions are mainly cloudy today, they are expected to become partly cloudy tomorrow. Compared to yesterday, a slight further decline of about 2-3°C may be observed in maximum temperatures today. Nevertheless, temperatures are expected to begin rising again after tomorrow," he said.

Shrivastava further noted that an 'Orange Alert' had been issued for regions including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal due to expected thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms. "Wind speeds in eastern India may reach 60 to 70 kmph, posing potential risks," he said.