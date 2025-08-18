IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Districts In Haryana, Moderate Rain And Lightning Expected

The IMD has issued a warning for Haryana, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain in several districts like Rohtak and Panipat, with light rain elsewhere. | Image: X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning for Haryana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in several districts.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by moderate rain are very likely over Sampla, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Gohana, Israna, Safidon, Panipat, Asandh, Nilokheri, and Radaur.

In addition, light rain is expected in Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Nuh, Palwal, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rewari, Pataudi, Kosli, Matanhale, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Berikhas, Hansi, Hisar, Narnaund, Faridabad, Julana, Jind, Kaithal, Narwana, Kalayat, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Pehowa, and Shahabad.

IMD scientist Surinder Paul said that rainfall activity is expected to continue in Haryana for the next 2-3 days, although the intensity will remain moderate.

"There will not be extremely heavy downpours, but showers will persist till August 20. Some reduction is likely around August 21-22, but the monsoon will become active again after August 23 for 4-5 days," he stated.

Paul further added that northwestern Punjab districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Rupnagar, and Mohali, will also continue to receive rain. In Haryana, districts like Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad are likely to be affected.