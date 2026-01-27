New Delhi: After logging its coldest Republic Day in five years, the national capital and surrounding areas are set to witness a sharp shift in weather today (January 27, 2026).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

This shift is driven by an intense Western Disturbance, the second major system of the season, which is expected to bring gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

Minimum temperature around 9°C

While the city woke up to shallow fog and a minimum temperature hovering around 9°C, the maximum temperature is expected to dip significantly to near 18–19°C due to persistent cloud cover and rain, making the day feel considerably colder than usual.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to provide a much-needed respite for the region's air quality, which had slipped back into the "Poor" category (AQI 281) early Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists predict one to two spells of rain between the forenoon and night hours, which could temporarily wash away accumulated pollutants.

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy and remain cautious of potential traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging and strong winds.

Looking ahead, while the rain may offer short-term relief, another fresh weather system is likely to affect Northwest India starting January 30, potentially extending this period of unsettled winter weather into the coming weekend.

According to the IMD, this will be the second strong western disturbance of the season, bringing light to moderate rainfall across the region.

Smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR

A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi at 294, in the "poor" category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI near India Gate was recorded at 240, falling under the "poor" category. In the Pandav Nagar area, the AQI stood at 362, which placed it in the "very poor" category.

Several monitoring stations reported high AQI readings. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 362, while Ashok Vihar stood at 348. Bawana reported 340, Burari 309, and Chandni Chowk 319. Dwarka Sector 8 and ITO both recorded 312, while Mundka reported 314. Okhla Phase-2 registered 325, Rohini 359, Punjabi Bagh 337, and Wazirpur 363. Narela recorded an AQI of 286, and Alipur reported 289. RK Puram stood at 317.

Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.