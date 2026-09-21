IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Six Keralam Districts, Forecasts Isolated Heavy Rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Kerala, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur on Monday.

According to the district rainfall forecast issued by the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 am on Monday, the six districts have been marked for isolated heavy rainfall. The forecast covers Kerala and Lakshadweep for September 21 to 25.

The IMD has classified heavy rainfall as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. The yellow alert indicates that residents and authorities should remain alert to weather-related disruptions and follow official advisories.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several other districts of Kerala during the forecast period. Rainfall is also expected to continue in parts of the state over the coming days, with the intensity and distribution varying across districts.

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It has been advised to the residents to remain updated with weather bulletins and exercise caution in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related disruptions.

The rainfall forecast comes amid continuing weather activity over Kerala, where authorities have been monitoring the possibility of heavy showers and associated weather conditions. Residents in hilly and low-lying areas have been advised to follow instructions issued by local administration and disaster management authorities.

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