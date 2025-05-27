IMD Predicts 'Above Normal' Rainfall During Monsoon 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 26, issued a warning of 'above-normal' rainfall in the country, especially in the month of June. The forecast warns about heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, etc.

Early Monsoon Roaring in the Country

The recent weeks have been hectic for Delhi and Delhi-NCR with delayed flights, uprooted trees, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall disrupting the normal flow of work in the area. Recorded rain was over 80 mm with wind speeds touching 70-80 km/h.

Mumbai has met the same fate with heavy downpour reaching over 250 mm this week. Roads are waterlogged, infrastructure has been damaged, and people are suffering great discomfort.

Kerala too is sailing on the same boat with low-lying areas inundated and traffic snarls in towns and villages.

Himachal Pradesh was lashed by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms today.

Not much to the relief to the people, the weather conditions are expected to persist.

IMD Forecast

The IMD has revised its monsoon forecast for the June to September period. According to the Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran, India is likely to experience rainfall in June, amounting to 108 percent of the long-period average rain of 87 cm during the entire monsoon season.

Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country is likely to be 106 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) while the model error could be ±4 percent. IMD said that the 'above normal' rainfall will affect the whole country during the monsoon season, June to September 2025.

The most affected areas could include, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and other nearby areas. This region's agriculture is majorly reliant on rain from the southwest monsoon winds.

However, the north-eastern states are expected to receive normal to below-normal rain according to reports.

Respite from High Temperatures

This early welcome of rain will bring about cooler-than-normal temperatures across the country.

IMD also predicted that normal maximum temperatures this year will tank in different parts of the country.