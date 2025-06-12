IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Telangana, Karnataka And More As Heatwave Grips North India

As North India suffers soaring mercury and the national capital is under a red alert with temperatures ranging between 40.9°C to 45.0°C across different parts of the city, southern India is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for 10 districts in Telangana for June 12, along with a "widespread" rainfall prediction for most districts in Karnataka.

Heavy Rainfall To Lash 10 Districts In Telangana

IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in 10 Telangana districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Additionally, IMD highlighted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated places across all districts in the state.

Karnataka Rain Forecast

After a brief halt, the southwest monsoon has regained swiftness which is to bring rainfall across several areas in Karnataka since Thursday, June 12.

IMD predicted widespread rainfall in most districts of the state over the next seven days. The effect will be much more visible in the coastal and northern interior of Karnataka which is expected to witness rain till June 17.

"Fairly widespread" rain in the southern interior of Karnataka will intensify the “widespread” rain for the next three days.

Wet spells will mainly affect the following districts in Karnataka, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan and Vijayanagar districts.

Isolated Heavy Rainfall In South

IMD noted, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana during 12th-15th June with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 12th-17th; Kerala & Mahe on 12th & 13th, Karnataka until June 17.”