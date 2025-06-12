Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Monsoon Forecast as Intense Heatwave Grips NCR

Delhi Weather: In the past few days several areas in Delhi recorded dangerously high temperatures, with Safdarjung touching 43.8°C and Ayanagar hitting 45.5°C, yesterday. Amid such grilling temperatures and intense heatwaves in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region urging people to take precautionary measures.

Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan today as IMD warned against the soaring mercury.

IMD has also predicted fierce heatwave across Jammu & Kashmir for the next 3 days and temperatures in the region are expected to remain unusually high and dry till tomorrow.

However, according to IMD, heatwave conditions are over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region, till June 13th, which implies residents will soon get relief from the boiling weather.

Locals are advised to drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and wear breathable clothing to beat the heat in this extreme weather.

Rain Anticipated

Amidst the soaring temperature index and a red alert in Delhi, the regional meteorological center forecasted partly cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

IMD suggests a gradual decrease in heatwaves from June 14th over Northwest India. Temperatures might dip 2-4°C after rains over the next few days, with no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest & Central India in the coming 2-3 days.

The expected temperature can be 3 to 5 degrees above the recorded normal of 39.9°C. Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature, 48°C, on Wednesday.

The formation of an anti-cyclonic circulation over Northwest India and the lack of thunderstorms could be probable reasons for the high temperature.

Northeast To Remain In The Grip Of High Temperatures

In its latest press release, IMD stated a hot and humid weather in Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.