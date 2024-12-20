Published 20:28 IST, December 20th 2024
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha as Low-Pressure Area Strengthens
A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued in the parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts, effective until Saturday.
Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha received light rainfall on Friday due to the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which was predicted to intensify into a depression within 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued in the parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts, effective until Saturday.
The IMD also forecast a drop in night temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius across the state from December 23.
Bhubaneswar witnessed a cloudy sky and light rain since Thursday, causing a significant dip in the day temperature, which dropped by 9 degrees Celsius by 2 pm on Friday, officials reported.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh instructed district collectors to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Saturday.
He also directed the district collectors in the affected areas to keep the administrative machinery ready for any emergencies.
