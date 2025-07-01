IMD Red Alert in Himachal: 1 Dead, 7 Missing as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide Fears; Check Worst-Hit Areas

Excess water from the Pandoh Dam has been released into the Beas River | Image: ANI

Himachal Monsoon: Relentless monsoon rains have thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert on Tuesday. Ten districts recorded heavy rainfall, with Mandi receiving continuous downpours overnight.

As a result, authorities released excess water from the Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, which is now flowing close to the danger mark. With the Beas River swelling, the risk of flash floods and landslides has increased in Mandi. Several areas in the district have reported heavy water-logging and damage due to the persistent rain.

Cloudburst Claims One Life In Mandi, Seven Missing After House Washed Away

In Karsog, Mandi, a cloudburst claimed one life, while in Syanj (Gohar subdivision), seven people went missing after a flash flood swept away a house near a swollen stream. Rescue teams managed to save a mother and daughter, while the search for the missing individuals is still underway.

Rescue Operations Continue as Houses, Bridges Collapse

Relief and rescue teams have been deployed across the district, evacuating people from flooded areas in Pandoh Bazaar. Several houses collapsed in parts of Mandi due to heavy rainfall. The Pateekari Power Project near Pandoh suffered severe damage, while bridges in Bakhli and Kuklah also collapsed under rain pressure. A resident, Susheel, shared that “it has been raining heavily in Mandi since last night, causing the water level of the Beas river to rise steadily.” He added that “landslides are also occurring at many places as the rain continues”

Chandigarh-Manali Highway Shut, Pandoh Dam Water Released

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic due to heavy rain and landslide risks. Over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water had to be released from Pandoh Dam as the water level touched 2922 feet, close to the danger mark of 2941 feet. In Mandi city, floodwaters from the Beas River reached up to the Panchvaktra Temple area, putting the administration on high alert as rain continues.

Landslide Risk in 18 Zones, Services Disrupted

The IMD had earlier warned of landslide threats in 18 out of 22 monitored zones across Himachal. The ongoing rains have led to the closure of 129 roads, while electricity and water supply have been disrupted in several locations, affecting daily life in many areas.

Mandi and Sirmaur have been the worst affected, with 44 and 57 road closures reported respectively. Power supply was interrupted in 612 areas, while damage to water pipelines has impacted drinking water supply in many districts.

Heavy Rains Likely to Continue, Says IMD