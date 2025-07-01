IMD Red Alert in Himachal: 1 Dead, 7 Missing as Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide Fears; Check Worst-Hit Areas

Updated 1 July 2025 at 11:38 IST
Himachal Monsoon: Relentless monsoon rains have thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert on Tuesday. Ten districts recorded heavy rainfall, with Mandi receiving continuous downpours overnight.
As a result, authorities released excess water from the Pandoh Dam into the Beas River, which is now flowing close to the danger mark. With the Beas River swelling, the risk of flash floods and landslides has increased in Mandi. Several areas in the district have reported heavy water-logging and damage due to the persistent rain.
In Karsog, Mandi, a cloudburst claimed one life, while in Syanj (Gohar subdivision), seven people went missing after a flash flood swept away a house near a swollen stream. Rescue teams managed to save a mother and daughter, while the search for the missing individuals is still underway.
Relief and rescue teams have been deployed across the district, evacuating people from flooded areas in Pandoh Bazaar. Several houses collapsed in parts of Mandi due to heavy rainfall. The Pateekari Power Project near Pandoh suffered severe damage, while bridges in Bakhli and Kuklah also collapsed under rain pressure. A resident, Susheel, shared that “it has been raining heavily in Mandi since last night, causing the water level of the Beas river to rise steadily.” He added that “landslides are also occurring at many places as the rain continues”
The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic due to heavy rain and landslide risks. Over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water had to be released from Pandoh Dam as the water level touched 2922 feet, close to the danger mark of 2941 feet. In Mandi city, floodwaters from the Beas River reached up to the Panchvaktra Temple area, putting the administration on high alert as rain continues.
The IMD had earlier warned of landslide threats in 18 out of 22 monitored zones across Himachal. The ongoing rains have led to the closure of 129 roads, while electricity and water supply have been disrupted in several locations, affecting daily life in many areas.
Mandi and Sirmaur have been the worst affected, with 44 and 57 road closures reported respectively. Power supply was interrupted in 612 areas, while damage to water pipelines has impacted drinking water supply in many districts.
According to the updated weather office alert, “Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at a few places in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts; isolated heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Shimla; while Kullu and Chamba districts may see heavy rainfall at isolated places till Monday evening.”
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 1 July 2025 at 11:38 IST