Advertisement

New Delhi: In what looks no relief from scorching heat, the Indina Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions till May 5 over Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the weather bureau forecasted light rains in Chandigarh, Delhi, Sikkim, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the next five days.

Advertisement

The heatwave conditions will prevail over the isolated parts of Telangana, Karnataka, coastal Andhra and Yanam, Gujarat and Odisha during next 4 days; Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 3 and May 4; Vidarbha on May 4 and May 5 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the May 3- May 4 period and over southern Rajasthan during the weekend.

Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during most days of the week and over Konkan on May 5.

Advertisement

IMD Rainfall Alert

The Met department predicted light to moderate rains accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and breezes (40-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura till May 8.

Advertisement

In the northeast, isolated heavy rain is likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 5 and May 6 and isolated heavy rains over Sikkim over the weekend.

In West Uttar Pradesh, isolated light rains are likely between May 5-May 8; Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi on May 4 and May 5 and Punjab and West Rajasthan on May 5.

Advertisement