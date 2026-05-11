IMD Warns of Severe Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Across Multiple States; Heatwave Continues in Western India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings for severe thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall activity across several states on Sunday, while intense heatwave conditions continue to prevail over parts of western and central India.

According to the IMD, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and adjoining districts of Jharkhand are likely to witness severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 60-80 kmph, hailstorms and moderate to intense spells of rainfall over the next two to three hours.

The weather office has also forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds of up to 70 kmph across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Several regions are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, bringing temporary relief from the scorching heat.

Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas, including Noida and Gurugram, are likely to experience cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorm activity later in the day. Hailstorm activity has also been predicted in isolated pockets of northwestern India.

Advertisement

In the northern region, rain and snowfall are expected to continue over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, while southern peninsular states may witness isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Dehradun has issued an Orange Alert for May 12 and 13 due to anticipated rainfall and adverse weather, particularly in hilly regions. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has urged Char Dham Yatra pilgrims and tourists to stay informed about weather updates and to plan their trips cautiously. He advised traveling only when conditions improve for safety and urged adherence to guidelines provided by local authorities for a secure pilgrimage experience.

Advertisement

Despite the changing weather pattern in many areas, heatwave conditions remain severe across western and central India. As per the latest IMD observations, maximum temperatures are in the range of 42 degrees Celsius and above over most parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Marathwada, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.

Temperatures between 34 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius have also been recorded across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, along with parts of Bihar.