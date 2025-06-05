Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 30+ Districts, Rain and Thunderstorms Expected For Next 3 Days

Mumbai: After a brief pause in monsoon activity, rain is set to return across Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the next three days in over 30 districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Rainfall Expected with Thunderstorms and Winds

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected in multiple regions. The changing weather is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat and northern Bangladesh, causing instability in the atmosphere. The monsoon flow from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal is expected to pick up again soon, enhancing rainfall across the state.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Areas:

Konkan: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri

Central Maharashtra: Pune (including ghat areas), Nashik, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar

Marathwada: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli

Vidarbha: Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Gondia, Bhandara

Mumbai Weather Update

IMD Mumbai has issued a Yellow Alert for June 5 for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, warning of rain with thunderstorms due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat. Winds from the southwest and west are bringing in more moisture, increasing the chance of rain over the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai witnessed brief heavy rainfall, with areas like Chembur (62 mm), Matunga (61 mm), Ghatkopar (47 mm), and Mankhurd (54 mm) recording the highest rainfall.

Despite the rain, humidity is likely to rise, but a drop in temperatures will help keep the discomfort low.

Maharastra Temperature

Colaba recorded a high of 33.4°C and a low of 23.8°C — nearly 4°C below normal.

Santacruz recorded 33.7°C and 24.2°C, also below average by 3.5°C.