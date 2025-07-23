Thane Horror: Man Kicks, Drags Woman Receptionist by Hair for Telling Him to Wait | Watch

Man Kicks, Drags Woman Receptionist by Hair for Telling Him to Wait | Image: X

Thane: A Marathi woman working as a receptionist at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane was brutally assaulted by a non-local after she asked him to wait, as the doctor was attending to a medical representative.

The incident took place in the Kalyan area of the city and was captured on CCTV.

The accused, identified as Gokul Jha, had accompanied a patient to the clinic and was waiting alongside nearly 10 other people.

Later, when the receptionist informed him that he would have to wait as the doctor was occupied in a meeting with a medical representative, Jha, who was allegedly intoxicated, became violent.

He caught the woman by her hair, dragged her to the floor inside the clinic, and kicked her repeatedly. The assault stopped only after hospital staff and relatives of other patients intervened and rescued the woman.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the safety of women at workplaces.

The receptionist has lodged a complaint at the Manpada Police Station, where a case has been registered against Jha. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, and the police have launched a manhunt to trace him.