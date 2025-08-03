Incessant Rainfall Lashes Delhi, Causes Waterlogging In Several Areas

Delhi: Residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant weather on Sunday as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi.

Although the rain brought a lot of respite to the citizens from humidity, it led to waterlogging in several areas across the national capital.

The rain started late at night and continued till the wee hours of the morning. Areas including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg witnessed intense showers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert and predicted more showers in the national capital for the next few days.

The heavy rain in the national capital has led to widespread waterlogging, inconveniencing residents and office-goers alike.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the situation of waterlogging at the ITO area. She said clear instructions had been issued to officials for effective drainage arrangements.

"Today, a surprise inspection of the waterlogging situation was conducted in ITO. Interacted with local people to gather information about the actual situation. Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure proper arrangements for prompt water drainage during heavy rainfall," CM Gupta posted on X.