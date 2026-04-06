Manipur Tragedy : 7-Year-Old IDP Girl Kidnapped And Murdered By Relative In Imphal East; Arrested

Imphal: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old internally displaced (IDP) girl was found dead in Imphal East district after going missing from a relief camp.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns for the girl's safety in the relief camps.

Manipur Police have officially termed the case an instance of kidnapping and murder, leading to the arrest of a suspect who is reportedly a relative of the victim.

Disappearance and Search Operation

The victim, identified as Oinam Chanuthoi, daughter of Oinam Basanta, had been living with her family at the Akampat relief camp.

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The tragedy unfolded late in the evening when the minor was noticed missing from the camp premises.

Her family, unable to locate her within the immediate vicinity, filed an urgent missing person complaint at the local police station.

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In response, law enforcement launched an immediate search operation. When the initial investigation of the area proved unsuccessful, investigators turned to digital evidence.

By reviewing CCTV footage from cameras situated near the relief camp and surrounding transit points, police identified a person of interest seen in the company of the child.

Arrest and Confession

The evidence led authorities to Laishram Langamba, son of Laishram Bir Singh. Langamba was not a stranger to the family; he was a resident of the same relief camp and had been identified as a relative of the victim.

During a preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime. According to police sources, he led investigators to a secluded area near a riverbank located under the Singjamei Old Bridge.

Upon reaching the site, police teams recovered the body of the young girl. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder.

Investigation and Impact

A forensic team was dispatched to the riverbank to conduct a thorough examination of the site and collect evidence for the prosecution's case.

Following the field investigation, the body was transferred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue.

A post-mortem examination was conducted early this morning at approximately 4:00 AM to determine the exact cause of death.

While an arrest has been made, officials stated that a further investigation is underway to establish a motive and ensure all legal formalities are strictly followed.

For a community already grappling with the hardships of displacement, the loss of a child under such violent circumstances has sparked a renewed call for increased security and protection for the vulnerable residents within these camps.