'Important Milestone For Telangana's Growth In Aerospace, Defence': CM Revanth Reddy Welcomes Safran Aircraft Engine MRO Facility

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday welcomed Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) setting up a facility in India, underlining how this facility marked an “important milestone in Telangana's growth in aerospace and defence sectors.”"I congratulate Safran for choosing Hyderabad for such a big investment.

Thank you for your trust and continued partnership with the state of Telangana. This new facility marks a significant milestone for Telangana's growth in aerospace and defence. It is the first ever maintenance, repair, and overall MRO centre for LEAP engines in India," CM Revanth Reddy said during the grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad.

According to the Chief Minister, the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) facility of Safran will employ over “1000 skilled technicians and engineers.” It will create new opportunities for local businesses and MSMEs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the grand opening ceremony via video conferencing.

"This facility will employ over 1000 skilled technicians and engineers. It creates new business opportunities for our local MSMEs and precision engineering companies. Today, we also laid the foundation for the Safran M88 military engine MRO. This MRO will support the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy," Reddy said in his speech.

Hyderabad is a major hub for defence and aerospace, with companies from both foreign and domestic sectors, such as Boeing, Bharat Forge, and Airbus, having established operations in the city. Chief Minister Reddy also highlighted how, after providing world-class infrastructure and dedicated perks, Telangana's exports in the aerospace and defence sector nearly doubled in FY2024, reaching ₹30,742 crore, surpassing Pharmaceutical exports.

"Hyderabad is a major hub for aerospace and defence in India. We have more than 25 major global companies and over 1500 MSMEs. Our progressive industrial policy, our MSME policy, is ranked amongst the best in the country. Our world-class infrastructure, dedicated aerospace perks, and SEZs have attracted several mega investments from leading global companies.

We are now the top choice for highly complex precision engineering projects." Hyderabad is chosen by companies such as Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Tata, Bharat Forge and others for manufacturing, research and development. Hyderabad is one of the leading MRO and aero-engine hubs in India.

Our exports in Defence and aerospace doubled last year, reaching Rs 30,742 crore in nine months, overtaking our pharma exports for the first time," CM Reddy said. The SAESI is a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, according to an official statement.

The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone, as it is not only one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities but also the first time a global engine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has set up an MRO operation in India, the release stated. Spread across 45,000 sqm within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park - SEZ, the state-of-the-art facility was developed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Designed to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, the SAESI facility will employ over 1,000 highly skilled Indian technicians and engineers upon achieving full operational capacity by 2035. The facility will feature advanced process equipment to deliver world-class engine maintenance and repair services.

The government of India is actively working to build a robust MRO ecosystem to support the sector's rapid growth. Key policy initiatives of the government, including GST reforms in 2024, MRO Guidelines 2021, and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, have simplified operations for MRO providers by rationalising tax structures and reducing royalty burdens.