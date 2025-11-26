Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 47 Locations Over Disproportionate Asset Cases Involving 10 Govt Officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have conducted search operations across the state in connection with complaints regarding disproportionate asset cases registered against 10 government officers in Lokayukta Police stations. The cases have been registered at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru City-1, Mysuru-1, Davanagere-1, Mandya-1, Bidar-1, Haveri-1, Dharwad-1, Gadag-1, Kodagu-1, and Shivamogga-1.

On 25.11.2025, simultaneous searches at the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the concerned Accused Government Officers were conducted at more than 47 places. The cases have been registered against Krishnamurthy P, Office Superintendent, Electronic City RTO Office, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, and Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hotgalli Municipality, Mysuru, as stated in the release.