‘Improper, Disruptive Behaviour’: Bar Council of India Suspends Man Who Hurled Object At CJI Gavai

New Delhi In a recent development, advocate Rakesh Kishore, who was detained earlier during the day for hurling an object at CJI BR Gavai during morning proceedings in the Supreme Court, has been suspended from legal practice by the Bar Council of India.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) responded swiftly and firmly, issuing a unanimous resolution condemning Kishore’s behaviour as “improper and disruptive". The SCBA stated that the act not only disrespected the CJI and companion judges but also undermined the foundational principles of decorum and discipline that govern the legal profession.

In its resolution, the SCBA reaffirmed its solidarity with the CJI and the judiciary, commending CJI Gavai for his composure and restraint in the face of provocation. The Association underscored the importance of mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench, calling them the twin pillars of India’s justice delivery system.