'Improper, Shocking, Unacceptable': Centre Issues Show Cause Notice to BSNL Director Over Viral 'Royal Protocol' Circular

New Delhi: Following the major controversy over a viral internal circular linked to BSNL Director Vivek Banzal, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken cognisance of the matter, terming it improper and a violation of established rules, and confirming that a show cause notice has been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period.

Minister calls episode “improper” and “shocking”

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the issue was raised with him by the media following the Ujjain Dak Sammelan.

“After the Ujjain Dak Sammelan, certain questions were raised to me yesterday by the media, and I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking.” He said.

He further added that a show cause notice has already been sent and appropriate action will be taken.

“A show cause notice has already been issued to the director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action.” He further added,

Lavish hospitality plan sparks backlash

The controversy began after an internal BSNL document detailing arrangements for Vivek Banzal’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on February 25 and 26, 2026, surfaced online.

The visit was scheduled to include official reviews and a religious dip at the Triveni Sangam.

According to the leaked circular, more than 50 BSNL officers were assigned specific duties to ensure the director faced no inconvenience during the visit. The protocol included arrangements for meals, transport, accommodation, airport reception, and personal comfort.

The document reportedly mentioned detailed “bath kits” containing towels, toiletries, grooming items and even undergarments. Instructions extended to ensuring items such as combs and hair oil bottles were arranged. Multiple committees were formed to oversee transport, including Innova vehicles, meals, dry fruits and chocolates.

The elaborate arrangements drew sharp criticism on social media, with many calling it a return to “VIP and Babu culture” and questioning the use of public resources for personal comfort.

Visit cancelled, protocol declared invalid

Following the backlash, BSNL abruptly cancelled the visit and declared the protocol invalid.

A BSNL official later admitted that the document was leaked by mistake and was intended only for internal coordination.

In an official clarification posted on X, BSNL said,