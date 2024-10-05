Published 20:54 IST, October 5th 2024
Imran Khan's Party Trolled After It Invites Jaishankar To Join Protest In Pakistan
Imran Khan's party in Islamabad faced the flag from the ruling party after it invited EAM Jaishankar, who will be visiting Pakistan next week, to join its protest.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan's party invites Jaishankar to join its protest in Pakistan, faces flak | Image: AP/PTI
