‘In 1,218 Days, Sardar Patel Forged A United India’: Amit Shah Marks National Unity Day, Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary and highlighted his monumental contribution to the political integration and nation-building of India on the occasion of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas).

Addressing the 'Run for Unity' event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Shah said that the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been observed as National Unity Day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, underlining Patel's remarkable contribution to unifying the country following Independence and describing him as the architect of a united India.

"At the time we attained independence, political pundits across the globe predicted that India would fall apart. Yet, in the 1,218 days following independence, Sardar Patel accomplished what everyone had deemed impossible. It was a feat that even a group of leaders working together might not have managed in an entire lifetime; in just 1,218 days, Sardar Patel forged a united India. The India envisioned and built by Sardar Patel now stands before the world with pride," said Shah.

Highlighting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in shaping India's political and geographical boundaries, Shah said that his contribution went beyond the unification of princely states and played a crucial role in establishing the country's territorial integrity.

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"We all know that ever since PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, we have been observing the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'National Unity Day' (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas)... He was a great personality who not only transformed the nation's history but also shaped its very geography. By undertaking the arduous task of uniting numerous princely states, weaving them all together like beads on a single string, Sardar Sahab became the architect of the map of an 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) as we see it today."

"He did not merely make successful efforts toward the geographical, political, and cultural integration of India; he effectively brought these elements together, binding the nation into a single, unified whole," he added.

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Amit Shah also flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary.

Observed annually on October 31, National Unity Day commemorates Sardar Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. The day was first celebrated in 2014 following a decision by the Central government.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Valley of Flowers near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar during his two-day visit to Gujarat. He also watched a theatrical presentation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic work 'Anand Math'.

Spread across 24 acres, the Valley of Flowers has been developed to promote biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism. The floral landscape comprises 14 lakh plants belonging to 112 species.