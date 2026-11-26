In a First, Vijay Govt Announces 15-Day Paternity Leave for Male Govt Employees in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees for the first time in the state. Employees can avail the leave 15 days before the expected delivery date or within six months after the child's birth.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, introducing the provision for the first time in the state.
Under the new provision, male employees working in the Tamil Nadu government will be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave during their wives' maternity period. The leave can be availed either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months from the date of the child's birth.
The state government's announcement aims to enable fathers to support their wives during childbirth and participate in the early care of their newborn children.
According to the government order, the decision was taken after representations were received from government employees seeking the introduction of paternity leave for male staff.
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The government said the period surrounding childbirth is important for both the mother and the child. It emphasised that fathers have an essential role in providing physical and emotional support to mothers while also sharing responsibilities related to childcare.
The official statement noted that the state already provides 365 days of maternity leave to women government employees. Extending a similar provision to male employees, it said, would encourage shared family responsibilities and strengthen the father's involvement in bringing up a child.
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The newly announced provision will apply to married male government employees, who can choose when to utilise the 15-day leave within the specified period.
With this decision, Tamil Nadu joins states that have introduced paternity leave provisions for their government employees. The move marks a change in the state's leave policy by formally recognising the role of fathers during childbirth and the initial months of a child's life.
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