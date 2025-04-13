In An Emotional Appeal, Nephew Akash Anand Apologises To 'Political Guru, Ideal' Mayawati, Pleads To Take Him Back | Image: PTI

Lucknow: Akash Anand, nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, who was expelled from the party last month, on Sunday, appealed to his aunt to take him back into the party.

Anand, the former national coordinator of the BSP, appealed to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to forgive his mistakes and give him another chance in the party.

Anand, on X, posted, "I appeal to her to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in future, which will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party."

Calling the BSP Chief his 'political guru' and 'ideal,' Anand vowed to not let his relations especially his in-laws become an obstacle for the benefit of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Anand in a series of posts said he sincerely apologised for his recent tweet, which caused the BSP Chief to expel him from the party.

He said he would solely rely on her guidance, avoid external advice, and respect party elders while learning from their experience.

Anand Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Mayawati, on March 3 this year, expelled Anand from the party, citing his involvement in anti-party activities. Anand was removed from all key BSP positions.

Mayawati on X had announced, "In the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement."