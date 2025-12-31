'In Constant Contact With Chamoli DM': Uttarakhand CM Promises Medical Care To All Injured In THDC Tunnel Accident | Image: ANI

Chamoli: After the tunnel accident at the under-construction THDC (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation) Hydroelectric Project in the Pipalkoti area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took detailed updates on the accident. It has been reported that two locomotice trains collided inside the tunnel which led to the incident.

"I am in constant contact with the District Magistrate of Chamoli regarding the accident that occurred at the TBM site of the under-construction THDC Vishnugad - Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district. Instructions have been given to provide better medical facilities to all the injured and to refer them to higher medical centers as needed. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured workers," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) mentioned that Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar reached the District Hospital in Gopeshwar immediately after the incident, and met the injured workers.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar detailed that 70 workers were brought to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment, of whom 66 were discharged after receiving first aid, while four were admitted.

At Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital, 18 workers received first aid and were sent home. Twenty-one workers did not sustain any injuries and returned home directly from the accident site.

What Led To The Incident

On Tuesday, during a shift change at the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) site of the under-construction THDC Vishnu Gad-Piplakoti Hydroelectric Project, two loco trains used for transporting workers inside the tunnel collided with each other.

The Chamoli District Magistrate said that the trains with 109 people on board, collided at around 9:30 pm. Out of them, around 60 passengers got injured and 42 were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

"During the time of shift-change, two loco trains operating in the tunnel collided at around 9:30 pm last night. 109 people were onboard the trains, out of whom 60 were injured, 42 people are admitted to the district hospital and 17 people are admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital," DM Kumar said.

No Indian Railways Trains Involved

Amid reports in which people were linking Indian Railway trains to the Chamoli train collision, the Northern Railway officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that the incident has nothing to do with Indian Railways.

The Chief Public Relations Officer further noted that these trains were part of a local transportation arrangement made by the tunnel project team.