'In Continuous Contact With 23,000 Indian Seafarers In the Gulf': Special Secy, Ministry of Shipping

The Indian government is maintaining close vigilance over approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers deployed across the Gulf region amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly involving the ongoing conflict impacting maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, provided an update confirming that the Directorate General of Shipping remains in continuous contact with these seafarers, who are working on merchant vessels, in harbour operations, and on offshore vessels.

Specifically, 24 Indian-flagged vessels are positioned in the Persian Gulf west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers. To the east of the strait, in the Gulf of Oman, the situation has seen adjustments--one vessel, the oil tanker Jag Prakash, has been relocated from the area where four vessels were reported previously.

The government's priority remains the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in the maritime sector, as disruptions from regional hostilities, including attacks on commercial shipping, have raised concerns for crew members on both Indian and foreign-flagged vessels. The ministry continues regular coordination with industry stakeholders and has strengthened monitoring to address the evolving challenges in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

This comes as broader efforts are underway to support Indian citizens across West Asia, where millions of expatriate workers face uncertainties due to airspace restrictions, flight disruptions, and security risks, though the focus for seafarers emphasizes on-board safety and operational continuity rather than immediate repatriation directives.