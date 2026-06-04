In Delhi, Anything Goes : Death Trap Hotel Owner Shrugs Off Responsiblity After Running 26-Room B&B on Tea Shop Permit

A massive investigation into the recent fire at ‘The Flourish Stay’ hotel in Malviya Nagar has exposed a web of illegal expansions, systemic safety failures, and a loophole-ridden licensing process.

Following his arrest, hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj has deflected blame during police interrogation, reportedly telling detectives that he was assured by an associate that “In Delhi’s, anything goes."

Shocking responses and complete lack of accountablity

Investigators have revealed that Bajaj originally used the municipal corporation's 'Tatkal' instant licensing category to apply for a permit to run a simple tea shop. He later secured a Bed & Breakfast license for the property in 2024, which was valid until 2027.

Under Delhi’s strict B&B regulations, an operator is legally required to live in the building, can rent out a maximum of only six rooms, and must submit guest logs to the police every fortnight. Instead, police discovered that Bajaj was running a massive commercial operation consisting of 26 active rooms.

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He was also running a full restaurant on the first floor and a commercial kitchen in the basement. Interrogations further revealed that Bajaj has a footprint across three local properties: Lemon Green, Micasa, and The Flourish Stay.

During his questioning, Bajaj disclaimed responsibility for the structural traps that fed the fire, claiming that the room expansions and modifications were suggested by another individual who assured him it was standard procedure.

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He also tried to defend the lack of fire safety protocols by exploiting a well-known legal loophole, arguing to police that under Rule 27 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules of 2010, a Fire No Objection Certificate is not mandatory for buildings under 15 meters in height. Investigating agencies are now auditing the physical height of the property and checking whether it possessed any legitimate safety clearances.

The blame game continues

The incident has triggered an aggressive blame game among the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Tourism Department, and the Delhi Police, with each agency trying to shift accountability. The MCD claims that the building fell outside its jurisdiction because it is situated within a 'Lal Dora' area, while alleging that Bajaj obtained his permit by misrepresenting facts.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department stated that while a joint team comprising the Police, the DTTDC, and the Ministry of Tourism conducts an initial inspection before issuing a B&B license, they do not conduct regular follow-up audits unless a specific complaint is received.

Officials have preliminarily characterized the entire episode as a case of gross negligence. The MCD has stated that if these flagrant violations of the regulations are legally confirmed, the connected establishments will be permanently sealed, while police continue to investigate all aspects of illegal construction and operations exceeding capacity.

Administrative response

In response to the tragedy, senior administrative and political leaders visited the spot to assess the damage and meet with affected families.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the injured victims at the hospital, assuring them of the best possible medical care and promising that those responsible for the lapses would be held accountable.