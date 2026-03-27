Updated 27 March 2026 at 15:20 IST
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport in Jewar Tomorrow | See Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) on March 28, marking the arrival of the NCR's second international airport with a 3,900 m runway and round-the-clock operational capabilities.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The first visuals of the Noida International Airport in Jewar have surfaced ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. Located around 75 km from Delhi, the airport is set to become NCR’s second international airport after IGI Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh and easing pressure on Delhi’s aviation traffic.
Key highlights:
- Major greenfield airport project serving Delhi-NCR
- Expected to significantly boost regional connectivity
- Designed for all-weather, round-the-clock operations
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Infrastructure details:
- 3,900 m x 45 m runway with advanced landing systems
- Equipped with Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Parking stands for multiple aircraft, including wide-body jets like Boeing 777
Project details:
The airport is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub in North India while reducing congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
- Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL)
- Subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG
- Built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model
- 40-year concession period starting October 2021
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 15:13 IST