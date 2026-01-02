In Pics: Kashmir Wrapped in Snow-Proof Why It’s Called Heaven on Earth

Kashmir ushered in the New Year under a spell of fresh snowfall that transformed its valleys and peaks into a winter wonderland. Tourist hotspots such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg woke up to thick blankets of snow that continued falling well into Thursday morning, drawing crowds of visitors eager to revel in the season’s magic. The spectacle wasn’t limited to the resorts alone - higher reaches across the region also turned white overnight. From the remote Tulail Valley in Gurez to the treacherous Razdan Top in Bandipora, and from the icy stretches of Macchil and Sadhna Top in Kupwara to the mighty Zojila Pass, the snowfall spread across Kashmir’s landscape, adding to the festive spirit and reinforcing its reputation as “heaven on earth.” For locals and tourists alike, the sight of snow-draped meadows, pine forests, and mountain passes was more than just a seasonal change - nature’s grand reminder of the valley’s unmatched beauty.