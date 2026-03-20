In Pics | Satellite Images Show Massive Cloud Cover Engulfs India as Rain Hits

New Delhi: India appeared largely shrouded under dense cloud cover on Friday, with satellite imagery capturing the widespread impact of an active Western Disturbance sweeping across northern and central parts of the country.

The images show a thick band of clouds stretching across North India, indicating large-scale atmospheric instability and active weather systems influencing the region.

Satellite images show massive cloud cover engulfs India, (Photo: IMD)

Western Disturbance drives rainfall

According to IMD, the current conditions are being driven by a strong Western Disturbance over North Punjab and adjoining areas, combined with cyclonic circulations over Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

This system, supported by a pronounced trough line, has resulted in moderate to intense spells of rainfall, particularly across North India. A fresh Western Disturbance is also expected to impact northwest India from March 22, which could bring further fluctuations in weather conditions.

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Cloud Top Brightness Temp (Photo: IMD)

While North India remains the most affected, satellite observations also indicate cloud activity extending across Central and Eastern India, with rain likely to shift eastward in the coming days.

Satellite-based infrared analysis indicates moderate to very intense convective activity over several regions, including:

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Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Northeast states

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal

Cloud-top temperature data shows high vertical cloud growth, a key indicator of strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall potential.

What satellite imagery reveals

The infrared (IR-1) satellite channel helps track cloud and surface temperatures.

In these images:

Bright white regions indicate high, cold cloud tops, associated with intense storms

Darker areas represent warmer surfaces or lower cloud levels

This data is crucial for tracking storm intensity, rainfall patterns and atmospheric movement, even during night-time.

Cloud Description Outside India (Photo: IMD)

Weather outlook for March 20

For North India, including Delhi-NCR, the forecast suggests:

Generally cloudy skies throughout the day

Intermittent light rain in the morning

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms later

Strong winds of 30–40 kmph in the afternoon and evening