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  • In Pics | Satellite Images Show Massive Cloud Cover Engulfs India as Rain Hits

Updated 20 March 2026 at 15:09 IST

In Pics | Satellite Images Show Massive Cloud Cover Engulfs India as Rain Hits

Satellite images reveal massive cloud cover engulfing North India, driven by a strong Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulations, bringing moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region.

Vanshika Punera
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In Pics | Satellite Images Show Massive Cloud Cover Engulfs India as Rain Hits
In Pics | Satellite Images Show Massive Cloud Cover Engulfs India as Rain Hits | Image: @Indiametdept

New Delhi: India appeared largely shrouded under dense cloud cover on Friday, with satellite imagery capturing the widespread impact of an active Western Disturbance sweeping across northern and central parts of the country.

The images show a thick band of clouds stretching across North India, indicating large-scale atmospheric instability and active weather systems influencing the region.

Satellite images show massive cloud cover engulfs India, (Photo: IMD)

Western Disturbance drives rainfall

According to IMD, the current conditions are being driven by a strong Western Disturbance over North Punjab and adjoining areas, combined with cyclonic circulations over Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

This system, supported by a pronounced trough line, has resulted in moderate to intense spells of rainfall, particularly across North India. A fresh Western Disturbance is also expected to impact northwest India from March 22, which could bring further fluctuations in weather conditions.

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Cloud Top Brightness Temp (Photo: IMD)

While North India remains the most affected, satellite observations also indicate cloud activity extending across Central and Eastern India, with rain likely to shift eastward in the coming days.

Satellite-based infrared analysis indicates moderate to very intense convective activity over several regions, including:

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  • Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Northeast states
  • Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi
  • Parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal

Cloud-top temperature data shows high vertical cloud growth, a key indicator of strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall potential.

What satellite imagery reveals

The infrared (IR-1) satellite channel helps track cloud and surface temperatures. 

In these images:

  • Bright white regions indicate high, cold cloud tops, associated with intense storms
  • Darker areas represent warmer surfaces or lower cloud levels

This data is crucial for tracking storm intensity, rainfall patterns and atmospheric movement, even during night-time.

Cloud Description Outside India (Photo: IMD)

Weather outlook for March 20

For North India, including Delhi-NCR, the forecast suggests:

  • Generally cloudy skies throughout the day
  • Intermittent light rain in the morning
  • Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms later
  • Strong winds of 30–40 kmph in the afternoon and evening

Weather experts have also said the next 6–8 hours are critical, with moderate to intense rainfall likely before conditions improve by evening.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for March 20 as Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR | Check Here

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Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 20 March 2026 at 15:09 IST