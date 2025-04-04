In Pictures: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Scindia Calls it 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Moment

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has shared breathtaking images of a rare golden tiger, a unique big cat found is Assam 's Kaziranga Nation Park. Yes, you read that right, India has been home to the elusive golden tiger for over a decade, with the first confirmed golden tiger was spotted back in 2014.

Currently, four golden tigers are known to inhabit Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, a wildlife reserve famous for its rich biodiversity. Scindia posted the images on Twitter, calling the tiger a “stunner” and highlighting the ecological wealth of the Northeast.

“A sight so rare, it reminds us of the urgent need for conservation and sustainable coexistence,” he wrote, emphasizing the importance of preserving wildlife. The minister also credited photographer Sudhir Shivaram for capturing the rare moment.

See Pics :

Kaziranga National Park, spread across 430 square kilometers, is renowned for its diverse wildlife. While it houses the largest tiger population in the region, sightings remain uncommon.