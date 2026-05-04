From Bihar Promise to Bengal Surge: Watch When PM Modi Predicted Bengal's Win In Bihar Victory Speech

New Delhi: What once sounded like a bold political line is now echoing loudly in real-time vote trends. Months after predicting a ripple effect from Bihar to Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be watching that claim turn into a near reality.

As counting progresses in the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party racing ahead, leading in well over half the 294-seat assembly. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is trailing behind- a sharp shift from earlier expectations of a tight contest.

A Speech That’s Now Back in Focus

During his hour-long victory address at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi used a geographical analogy to describe the political momentum moving across the eastern belt.

"The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar. And the victory in Bihar, like the river, has paved the way for our victory in Bengal," the Prime Minister had stated.

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At the time of the speech, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, including spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, dismissed the prediction. Ghosh had argued that Bihar's political equations were distinct and would not influence Bengal, confidently predicting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would retain power with over 250 seats.

From Underdog to Front-Runner

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For the BJP, this election was always about breaking new ground. The party has never formed a government in Bengal. Yet, aggressive campaigning, sharp messaging, and a push to expand its base appear to have shifted the momentum.

In contrast, the Trinamool Congress had dismissed the Bihar comparison outright. Party leaders insisted Bengal’s political landscape was unique and predicted a comfortable return to power for Mamata Banerjee - even projecting numbers well above the majority mark.

That confidence is now being tested by the numbers on the screen.

Current Election Trends

As counting progresses today, the data suggests a different trajectory from the TMC's initial projections. According to current trends:

BJP : Leading in 193 seats

TMC : Leading in 97 seats

Total Assembly Seats: 294

These numbers represent a historic surge for the BJP in a state where it has traditionally struggled to secure an Assembly majority. The Prime Minister recently reiterated his stance, stating that his responsibility is to "serve, secure, and save" the state, while alleging that the ruling party had moved away from its original vision for development.

Context of the Shift

The BJP's performance in these trends follows a high-octane campaign that mirrored their strategy in Bihar, focusing heavily on anti-incumbency and administrative critiques. In Bihar, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by framing the opposition as an enabler of "jungle raj." In Bengal, a similar narrative appears to have resonated in several key districts, including the industrial and tribal belts.