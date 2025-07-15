Incessant Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maharashtra; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Red Alert for Raigad

In the wake of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburban areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

Additionally, the weather agency has issued a red alert for Raigad and a yellow alert for Palghar.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, bringing traffic to a standstill in several areas.

The IMD had earlier predicted rainfall for the city and surrounding areas, along with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in some places, over the next 3–4 days. The weather forecasting department also advised people to take precautions while venturing outdoors.

In an advisory shared on X, the Mumbai Police said, “The IMD has indicated that moderate rain is likely to occur in some parts of Mumbai and Thane over the next 3–4 hours. Thunder, lightning, and strong winds may also be experienced in certain areas. People are advised to exercise caution when stepping outside.”

Flight operations have also been affected by the weather conditions.

A travel advisory issued by IndiGo on X stated, “There’s a heavy downpour over Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you are travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual."

"We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ or on our app before leaving. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding,” the post added.

Other airlines, including SpiceJet and Akasa Air, have issued similar advisories due to the prevailing weather conditions.

SpiceJet has asked passengers to check their flight status at: http://spicejet.com/#status.