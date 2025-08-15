Independence Day 2025: 5 Ambitious Reforms Announced By PM Modi from Red Fort, Check Here

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort. His speech centred on the theme of "Naya Bharat" (New India), highlighting the country's strides towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, the centenary of its independence.

The Prime Minister's address focused on a series of significant reforms that go beyond traditional economic areas. He stated, "We brought in reforms based on the welfare of people, including in income tax... The world will take note of our progress," urging citizens to broaden their horizons as India moves forward.

Reforms Announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

1. Diwali Gift of GST Reforms

PM Modi promised a major "Diwali gift" to the nation in the form of next-generation GST reforms. He said this was essential for building a "strong India," fulfilling the vision of the nation's freedom fighters. The reforms are designed to ease the tax burden and simplify the system for all.

2. Self-Reliance in Technology

Addressing the importance of technology in the 21st century, the Prime Minister announced that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the markets by the end of this year. This is a crucial aspect of the government's mission to enhance the country's technological capabilities. He also mentioned that India is actively working on becoming self-reliant in the energy sector, with new initiatives in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear power.

3. Critical Minerals and New Youth Scheme

PM Modi also emphasised the need for self-reliance in critical minerals, which are vital for a modern economy. To achieve this, the government has launched the National Critical Mission, and exploration is already underway at over 1,200 locations.

Finally, to support the youth, a new scheme called the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana was unveiled. This initiative will provide a ₹15,000 incentive for first-time jobholders and is expected to benefit over 3.5 crore young people.

4. PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Announced

Prime Minister Modi announced a significant new scheme for the nation's youth on the 79th Independence Day. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is a scheme with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore aimed at encouraging employment.

Under this new initiative, the government will provide a financial incentive of ₹15,000 to individuals who secure their first job in the private sector. The Prime Minister stated that the scheme is designed to benefit over 3.5 crore young people and will help formalise the workforce.

5. PM Modi Announces 'Sudarshan Chakra' Mission

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a new strategic initiative: the 'Sudarshan Chakra' Mission.

This mission focuses on developing a powerful, next-generation weapon system with the capability to neutralise and counter threats effectively. The Prime Minister stated that for the next ten years, the focus will be on the research, manufacturing, and indigenous production of this system under the 'Make in India' initiative.