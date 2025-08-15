Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Launches High-Powered Demography Mission, Warns of ‘Infiltrator Threat’ to India

On India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time, warning that demographic changes caused by infiltration pose a major threat to the country’s security and social fabric.

For the first time since 2017, he referred to “infiltrators” (ghuspaithiya) in his speech, signalling a renewed focus on the issue.

High-powered Mission to Tackle Demographic Change

PM Modi announced the launch of a “high-powered demographic mission” to counter the challenges posed by illegal immigration and infiltration.

“The government will set up a high-powered demographic mission to deal with the challenge of demographic change due to infiltration. India will not allow infiltrators to grab the land of tribals,” Modi said, in an apparent reference to illegal immigrants.



He stressed that India will not tolerate illegal immigrants coming and taking the rightful place of our youth, our daughters.

Securing Strategic and Cultural Sites with Advanced Technology

The Prime Minister revealed plans to deploy the latest technological tools to safeguard strategic, civilian, and religious sites across the country.



“By 2035, all important national sites will be fully protected through advanced technological platforms,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to both security and heritage preservation.

From Red Corridors to Green Corridors

Highlighting the country’s progress, Modi pointed to regions once infamous as “red corridors” of Naxalism, which have now been transformed into “green corridors” of development. Some of these areas, he said, are now producing world-class athletes — a testament to the government’s success in restoring peace and fostering growth.





Read More - PM Modi Warns Pakistan After Munir, Sharif Threats Over Indus Treaty



In a significant moment, Modi saluted the bravery of Indian soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor, marking the first public reference to the mission during the national address.

“I feel proud to have the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort,” the Prime Minister said, commending the armed forces for their decisive role in the operation.