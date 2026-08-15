Independence Day 2026: PM Modi Calls for Isolating 'Dimaagi Naxals', Backs 33% Reservation for Women | Image: Republic

Independence Day 2026: India is preparing to celebrate its 80th Independence Day with festivities focused on national unity, security, and youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will oversee the festivities from the Red Fort's ramparts and speak to the nation, with this year's occasion also honoring 150 years of the 'Vande Mataram' legacy and recognizing the contributions of India’s youth.

The festivities occur alongside increased security throughout Delhi, Gurugram, and other areas of the National Capital Region due to bomb threat emails received prior to August 15.

Security staff have increased patrols, vehicle inspections, checkpoints, and drone monitoring, focusing particularly on sensitive sites, border regions, and key entry and exit locations. The Delhi High Court was also sent a bomb threat email, and the Fire Department acted on threats related to multiple locations.

President Droupadi Murmu, during her address on the eve of Independence Day, emphasized the nation’s freedom movement, the sacrifices of those affected by Partition, the contributions of young Indians, and the government's aim to create Viksit Bharat by 2047. She similarly urged changes to enhance the transparency, security, and reliability of public examinations.The festivities will include thousands of cadets, 'My Bharat' volunteers, and approximately 5,000 distinguished guests from various segments of society.

A Tiranga Yatra took place near the India-China border in eastern Ladakh. Prior to the festivities, 78 bravery awards were sanctioned, and IPS officer Divya D was acknowledged for her contributions to counter-terrorism efforts and investigations. The event will unite themes of nationalism, sacrifice, safety, growth, and the hopes of the youth.

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