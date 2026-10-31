INDI Bloc Rally: Over 4,000 Cops, CAPF Companies To Be Deployed At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Over 4,000 police personnel and companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the INDI bloc rally, with security arrangements being put in place to manage the gathering and maintain law and order.

The extensive security deployment is expected to cover the rally venue and its surrounding areas, with personnel tasked with crowd management, surveillance and maintaining security during the political gathering.

The security deployment will cover the proposed march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan, as well as the rally venue. The rally is expected to attract around 30,000 to 40,000 people, according to police estimates, considering the seating arrangements, enclosures and designated passageways at the ground.

As part of the surveillance arrangements, more than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed across the venue. Drone surveillance and body-worn cameras will also be used to monitor crowd movement, entry and exit points and identify any suspicious activity. A dedicated control room has been established inside the ground to oversee the arrangements.

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Ramlila Maidan has been divided into 14 security zones, with each zone being supervised by an officer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank. Two of the zones will be monitored by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer, while senior officers will oversee the overall security arrangements.

Police personnel will also be stationed at designated entry gates, where attendees will undergo security checks, including metal detector screening. Anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain on standby to deal with any eventuality.

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In a related development, the deployment of 270 CAPF companies in Delhi, which were brought in earlier this month amid a series of protests, has been extended for the third time until November 16. The Delhi Police will coordinate their deployment across the national capital.

Traffic Arrangements For INDI Bloc Rally

Apart from security arrangements, Delhi Police has also prepared a traffic management plan for the rally. Around 150 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicular movement, with diversions planned at several locations.

Special arrangements will be made to ensure uninterrupted movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles heading towards Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and GB Pant Hospital. However, pedestrian movement will not be diverted, officials said.

The rally has been granted permission to take place between 10 am and 5 pm on Sunday. Police have asked the organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate crowds, facilitate the movement of attendees and ensure drinking water arrangements.

Organisers have also been directed to share details of invitees, volunteers and buses bringing participants to the venue, besides coordinating with traffic police over parking arrangements. They have been asked to maintain discipline and ensure that speeches do not disturb communal harmony.

Meanwhile, traders operating in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed concerns over potential business disruption due to the large gathering and traffic restrictions, particularly ahead of Diwali.