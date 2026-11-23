New Delhi: India has retained its position as Asia's third-largest power in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026, with the gap between New Delhi and Beijing narrowing to its lowest level since the index was introduced in 2018. The report also highlighted India's growing regional influence, supported by its economic prospects, diplomatic engagement and expanding strategic partnerships.

According to the latest assessment released by the Australian think tank on November 22, India recorded an overall score of 40.5 points, an improvement of 0.5 points from the previous year. The country retained its position behind the United States and China, which scored 78.9 and 73.6 points, respectively.

The report noted that India had consolidated its status as a major power in Asia despite facing economic challenges and domestic priorities during the assessment period. It also observed that the power gap between India and China had reached its narrowest level since the institute began tracking regional power dynamics in 2018. However, China's overall power remains considerably higher than India's, with the report estimating it to be around 80 per cent greater.

The findings were also highlighted by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who referred to the institute's assessment while discussing India's growing economic and diplomatic influence.

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Explaining the report's methodology, Prasad said, "Founded in 2003 by Frank Lowy, it studies global strategic and economic trends. Their latest report is the Asia Power Index 2026. This think tank analysed 27 countries across Asia, evaluating them based on 131 different criteria."

According to Prasad, India recorded 40.5 points in the comprehensive assessment, reflecting an improvement over the institute's earlier evaluations. He also pointed to India's performance in future resources and diplomatic influence as significant indicators of its growing regional presence.

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"Most importantly, regarding 'Future Resources,' investments and prospects for the future, the report notes that India has reached 56.2 points. This reflects a significant rise in India's economic potential and prospects," he said.

India secured 56.2 points in the Future Resources category, which assesses the resources and capabilities that could contribute to a country's power in the coming years. The country also scored 70.3 points in diplomatic influence, highlighting its engagement with other countries and its ability to shape regional developments.

However, India's economic performance presented a mixed picture. Its Economic Capability score declined marginally to 26.4 points, reflecting factors including a weakening rupee, changes in the International Monetary Fund's methodology for measuring economies and a fall in outbound investment.

Despite the dip, India maintained its position among the region's major powers. The report also highlighted improvements in defence networks, cultural influence and regional economic relationships. India's defence engagement with Southeast Asian countries and BrahMos missile sales to the region were among the developments contributing to its growing strategic footprint.

On the diplomatic front, the institute noted that expert assessments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership had improved considerably. Prasad also referred to the report's assessment of Modi's effectiveness as a regional leader, describing it as one of its key findings.

The 2026 Asia Power Index is the eighth edition of the institute's annual assessment. It evaluates 27 countries and territories across Asia using 131 indicators covering eight broad areas: economic capability, military capability, resilience, future resources, economic relationships, defence networks, diplomatic influence and cultural influence.

The report comes amid changing geopolitical dynamics across Asia, including intensifying strategic competition between Washington and Beijing. While the United States continued to retain its position at the top of the overall power index, its score declined by 1.5 points to 78.9. China's score also registered a marginal decline of 0.1 points to 73.6.

The institute observed that the narrowing gap between Washington and Beijing was driven largely by setbacks in US policy and diplomatic influence rather than significant advances by China.