India and China Aim to Progress Border Delimitation in Beijing Talks

New Delhi, Aug 24th: India and China on Tuesday, during the 25th Special Representative talks on the boundary issue, reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship. Both sides discussed ways to make progress on boundary delimitation, while sustaining the ongoing work on transboundary cooperation.

At the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, and National Security Advisor and Special Representative of India on the India-China Boundary Question, Ajit Doval visited Beijing between 24-25 August.

Doval's visit is significant as both countries are now moving forward towards a potential thaw after years of diplomatic tension.

Both leaders co-chaired the 25th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China Boundary Question to discuss the unresolved border conflict between the two South Asian giants.

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The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Arunachal Pradesh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The visit by NSA Doval comes just ahead of the likely visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on 12-13 September. Doval’s visit was aimed at laying the groundwork for the possible bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the much-awaited BRICS summit in New Delhi.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides noted the progress made in implementing the important consensus reached between their leaders in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025.

The two sides positively reviewed the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, which is in line with the directions and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. They discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation further, maintain stability and ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and make progress on boundary delimitation, while sustaining the ongoing work on transboundary cooperation.

‘Both sides expressed satisfaction at the steady resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the ongoing Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and Border Trade through the three designated border trading passes’, MEA said in a statement.

During the meeting, under the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, and in a constructive and forward-looking spirit, the two Special Representatives had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the India-China Boundary Question, and agreed to continue their work in seeking a political settlement of the boundary question in the context of their overall and long-term interests.

The Indian side highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship.

The two sides also discussed bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. India also raised the cross border terrorism with China. Earlier today, NSA Doval also called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during the visit.

NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace & tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.