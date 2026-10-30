India-Armenia Ties Get Boost As Both Nations Discuss Trade, AI And Counter-Terrorism

New Delhi [India], October 30: India and Armenia reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), education and counter-terrorism during the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



According to the official MEA press release, on Thursday, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George, while the Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mnatsakan Safaryan. The previous round of consultations was held in Armenia on November 7, 2025.



The two sides reviewed high-level exchanges, engagements under institutional mechanisms and cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, AI, education, counter-terrorism, culture and people-to-people ties. "Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora," the ministry said.



Highlighting the bilateral relationship, the MEA stated, “India and Armenia share warm and friendly relations marked by regular exchanges at political and official levels. ”The consultations were held ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

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Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Armenia at a mutually convenient date. On this round of consultations, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X on Thursday, said, “Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge co-chaired the India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations with Mr. Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia.”



The ministry added that both sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, AI, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

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During the 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations held in Yerevan on November 8 last year, George and Safaryan discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral forums.



The previous round of consultations also witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in public health and medical science between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Armenia. Both sides had agreed to hold the next round of consultations in India on a mutually convenient date in 2026.



Defence cooperation has also emerged as an important component of India-Armenia engagement. On October 23, the two countries held a Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation in Hyderabad, Telangana, where officials exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation, defence industrial collaboration and other security-related issues.