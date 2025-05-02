Pakistani Spy Pathan Khan Arrested in Jaisalmer for Leaking Sensitive Border Secrets to ISI

Jaipur: Days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian security and intelligence forces have intensified their crackdown on individuals aiding Pakistan's espionage activities. Pathan Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was arrested on May 1, 2025, for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Khan, who visited Pakistan back in 2013, had reportedly been working closely with Pakistan's ISI, providing sensitive military and border-related information. According to intelligence sources, Khan had been regularly visiting Pakistan even after 2013, maintaining a direct line of communication with ISI officers, and sharing critical data related to India's defense positions, particularly around the Jaisalmer International Border. His covert activities have posed a significant security threat, as he allegedly provided Pakistan with information vital for their military operations in the region.

The arrest comes as the Indian Army and intelligence agencies continue their intensified operations against Pakistan's covert network within India, especially after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent lives were lost. Khan’s arrest marks yet another success in dismantling ISI's influence on Indian soil.

Locals on Edge, Ready to Defend India

Tensions have reached a boiling point in border regions of Rajasthan, with villagers near the Indo-Pak border ready to assist the Indian Army in case of further escalations. Villagers have started constructing bunkers, reinforcing their commitment to India's defense. The memories of the 1971 war are still fresh in the minds of many. Arjun Singh, a local villager, voiced the collective sentiment, condemning the attacks and reiterating the need for a strong response to Pakistan’s provocations.

“We are ready to help the army, just as we did during the 1971 war. Pakistan's actions must not go unpunished,” said Singh speaking to news agency ANI. Other villagers expressed similar sentiments, condemning Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism within Indian borders.

Pakistan’s Military Escalation and Ongoing Tensions

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military continues to escalate its presence along the border, deploying advanced artillery and air defense systems at key positions. The Pakistan Air Force is also conducting large-scale military exercises involving some of its most advanced fighter jets, such as the F-16 and JF-17.