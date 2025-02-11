India Building Its Own Large Language Model: PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is building its own large language based model as he addressed world leaders at the AI Action Summit being held at the Grand Palais in Paris. He also informed that Indian start-ups are being provided with cost effective unique public-private partnerships as India is ready to share its experience to ensure AI future is for good and for all.

"India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all," the Prime Minister said in Paris.

PM Modi speaks on dangers of AI, gets a shoutout from US Vice President

Addressing the Paris AI Action Summit, PM Modi stressed that India is at the dawn of AI age but added machines can never overpower humans.

"We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," the Prime Minister said.

India's digital public infrastructure available to all

Continuing speaking at the Paris AI Summit, PM Modi said, "India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. it is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernize our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people," he said.

"We have unlocked the power of data through our data empowerment and protection architecture, and we have made digital commerce democratic and accessible to all. this vision is the foundation of India National AI mission," he said.