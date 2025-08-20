India-China Agree On Large Scale Confidence Building Measures Including Direct Flight | Top Points

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to implement large-scale confidence-building measures, including the resumption of direct flights between the two countries. The agreement was reached during the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, where he held crucial talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit of Wang Yi to India was an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Both sides have expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and promoting cooperation in various fields. The discussions during the visit have laid the groundwork for further engagement and cooperation between India and China, including the much-hyped construction of a mega dam on the Brahmaputra River, terrorism, trade routes, direct flights and others.

China's Mega Dam Construction Project

During the talks, India raised its concerns with China about the mega dam construction being undertaken by Beijing in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra River. The Indian side strongly mentioned the need for utmost transparency in this regard, given the large-scale implications for lower riparian states. EAM S Jaishankar underlined India's concerns, stating that the dam construction would have massive implications for the region.

The government had told Parliament earlier this year that it has taken note of China's announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply that the government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard the life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas.

India Raises Cross-Border Terrorism

The issue of terrorism was also high on the agenda, with the Indian side strongly raising concerns over cross-border terrorism. Wang Yi concurred, stressing that countering terrorism should be given the highest priority. The discussion with the Chinese leader was crucial, particularly after India's recent decisive military action against a Pakistan-based terrorist group under Operation Sindoor, a response after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The agreement to implement confidence-building measures is a major step in improving India-China relations. The measures include the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, facilitation of visas for tourists and businessmen, and the re-opening of border trade through designated trading points. These measures are expected to help promote people-to-people contact and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Boundary Talks and Cooperation

The Special Representatives' Dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China was another key aspect of Wang Yi's visit. The discussions covered issues related to de-escalation, delimitation, and boundary affairs, another important step in managing differences and promoting peace along the border. The two sides agreed to set up an expert group to explore early harvest in boundary delimitation and a working group to advance effective border management.

Here are the top 10 points from the India-China bilateral discussions during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit: