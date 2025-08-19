Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Big Breakthrough: India, China Forge New Consensus To Seek Early Solution To Boundary Delimitation

Updated 20 August 2025 at 01:03 IST

Big Breakthrough: India, China Forge New Consensus To Seek Early Solution To Boundary Delimitation

India and China have announced a major diplomatic breakthrough following a visit by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi. Both countries agreed to establish an expert group to explore an early settlement of their long-standing boundary dispute through delimitation.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
A file photo of Indian and Chinese personnel on the LAC
A file photo of Indian and Chinese personnel on the LAC | Image: Representational Image
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have achieved a major breakthrough in their relationship, agreeing to work towards a comprehensive settlement of their long-standing boundary question. The key outcome of high-level talks is the establishment of an expert group dedicated to exploring an early solution for boundary delimitation. 

The progress was made during the official visit of Mr. Wang Yi, the Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to India on August 18-19, 2025. The visit, which took place at the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, included the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question, co-chaired by Mr. Wang and Mr. Doval. The Chinese Foreign Minister also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press release, stated that the two sides held an "in-depth exchange of views on the India-China boundary question."

"The two sides spoke positively of the progress made in the implementation of the important leader-level consensus in Kazan. The two sides shared the view that peace & tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas since the 23rd SR Talks. They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship," the MEA stated.

Significant Agreements on the Border Issue

The two sides reached a pivotal agreement to approach the issue from a broader political perspective of the overall relationship. They committed to seeking a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable framework" for a settlement, in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles. 

The most concrete outcome was the decision to form a dedicated group of experts. "The two special representatives agreed on setting up an Expert Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to explore Early Harvest in boundary delimitation in the India-China border areas," the statement said. This group will work on defining the boundary through legal and political means.

Further strengthening daily management, the two nations agreed on "Setting up a Working Group, under the WMCC, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas."

To enhance military communication and prevent crises, they agreed to expand general-level mechanisms to include the eastern and middle sectors, complementing the existing one in the western sector. Both sides pledged to continue using military and diplomatic channels for discussions on de-escalation and to maintain calm.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Beyond the border, the talks yielded significant agreements to restore and enhance people-to-people and economic links.

  • Flight Resumption and Pilgrimage Access: In a move that will greatly ease travel, the two countries "agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalize an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions," the MEA stated.
    Furthermore, China committed to continuing the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims from 2026, with plans to expand its scale. "Both sides agreed to continue and further expand the scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash/ Gang Renpoche and Lake Manasarovar / Mapam Yun Tso in Tibet Autonomous Region of China starting 2026," said the MEA.
  • Hydrology and River Cooperation: Addressing a sensitive issue, the two sides discussed cooperation on trans-border rivers. "The two sides exchanged views on trans-border rivers cooperation and agreed to give full play to the role of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers and keep communication on renewal of the relevant MoUs. The Chinese side agreed to share hydrological information during emergency situations based on humanitarian considerations," said the MEA.
  • Re-opening of Border Trade: In a crucial step for local economies, the two sides agreed to resume commerce through historic passes. "Both sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass," the MEA stated.

The next round of Special Representatives’ talks is scheduled to be held in China at a mutually convenient time, signaling a commitment to sustained high-level dialogue.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Confirms Visit To China For SCO Summit

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Bhawana Gariya

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 23:51 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source