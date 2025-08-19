Big Breakthrough: India, China Forge New Consensus To Seek Early Solution To Boundary Delimitation

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have achieved a major breakthrough in their relationship, agreeing to work towards a comprehensive settlement of their long-standing boundary question. The key outcome of high-level talks is the establishment of an expert group dedicated to exploring an early solution for boundary delimitation.

The progress was made during the official visit of Mr. Wang Yi, the Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to India on August 18-19, 2025. The visit, which took place at the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, included the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question, co-chaired by Mr. Wang and Mr. Doval. The Chinese Foreign Minister also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press release, stated that the two sides held an "in-depth exchange of views on the India-China boundary question."

"The two sides spoke positively of the progress made in the implementation of the important leader-level consensus in Kazan. The two sides shared the view that peace & tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas since the 23rd SR Talks. They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship," the MEA stated.

Significant Agreements on the Border Issue

The two sides reached a pivotal agreement to approach the issue from a broader political perspective of the overall relationship. They committed to seeking a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable framework" for a settlement, in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles.

The most concrete outcome was the decision to form a dedicated group of experts. "The two special representatives agreed on setting up an Expert Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to explore Early Harvest in boundary delimitation in the India-China border areas," the statement said. This group will work on defining the boundary through legal and political means.

Further strengthening daily management, the two nations agreed on "Setting up a Working Group, under the WMCC, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas."

To enhance military communication and prevent crises, they agreed to expand general-level mechanisms to include the eastern and middle sectors, complementing the existing one in the western sector. Both sides pledged to continue using military and diplomatic channels for discussions on de-escalation and to maintain calm.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Beyond the border, the talks yielded significant agreements to restore and enhance people-to-people and economic links.

Flight Resumption and Pilgrimage Access: In a move that will greatly ease travel, the two countries "agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalize an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions," the MEA stated.

Furthermore, China committed to continuing the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims from 2026, with plans to expand its scale. "Both sides agreed to continue and further expand the scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash/ Gang Renpoche and Lake Manasarovar / Mapam Yun Tso in Tibet Autonomous Region of China starting 2026," said the MEA.

Hydrology and River Cooperation: Addressing a sensitive issue, the two sides discussed cooperation on trans-border rivers. "The two sides exchanged views on trans-border rivers cooperation and agreed to give full play to the role of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers and keep communication on renewal of the relevant MoUs. The Chinese side agreed to share hydrological information during emergency situations based on humanitarian considerations," said the MEA.

Re-opening of Border Trade: In a crucial step for local economies, the two sides agreed to resume commerce through historic passes. "Both sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass," the MEA stated.