New Delhi: India and China recently held a meeting of their senior-most military commanders in the eastern sector, with discussions centred on border management and addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that New Delhi and Beijing maintain regular engagement through diplomatic and military mechanisms.

"India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms. A meeting of the senior-most military commanders was held in the eastern sector recently; discussions between the two sides focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the LAC. Such interactions are aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and preventing any escalations," Jaiswal said.

Previously, on October 23, the MEA stated that both nations continue to rely on existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to settle outstanding issues and "avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control", while underlining that calm in the India-China border areas gets disturbed when Chinese troops depart from established patrolling patterns.

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"As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control," Jaiswal had remarked at that briefing.

He had further noted that both sides agreed to examine ways to improve understanding of the LAC in relevant areas to achieve better border management.

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"I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," he had stated.

Earlier, on September 8, the MEA reported that the first senior-most military commander-level flag meeting took place along the LAC at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh on September 6 and at Damai on the Chinese side on September 7.